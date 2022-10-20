American Socialite Paris Hilton To Unveil Her New Fragrance Line Ruby Rush In Mumbai Today

American socialite and model, Paris Hilton arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday (October 19) evening. She was greeted by a huge crowd and happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed outside the airport. This would be Hilton's fourth visit to India, and it is for the promotion of a new business of hers. The 41-year-old DJ-actor arrived wearing an all-black velvet zipper tracksuit and was seen clicking selfies with fans.

The Hollywood fashion icon on Thursday (October 20) will be launching her fragrance, Ruby Rush, along with the international 'Spiritual House' DJ, yoga guru, and 'Heartfulness Meditation' trainer, Pierre Ravan.

The fragrance launch event will take place at Phoenix Palladium Mall on Thursday evening. Hilton, in a promo statement about the new fragrance, stated, "I am obsessed with my new Ruby Rush fragrance, it's my go-to scent for day and night."

"I wear it to give me confidence and feel powerful. I love the colour red, it radiates energy and makes me feel sexy. In addition, red is the colour of the root chakra that allows us to be grounded and connected to universal energies, which is totally hot," she added.

A renowned beauty brand, Baccarose, will host Paris Hilton. In a statement, Biju Antony, CEO & Executive Director, Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd said, "We are elated to host Paris Hilton in Mumbai on 20th October 2022 for the launch of her latest fragrance, Ruby Rush. Baccarose has been distributing & marketing Paris Hilton fragrances since 2018 & the Rush Collection of fragrances has been a great success."

The American media personality is on a two-day promotion trip. She has been in the beauty industry since 2004, when she launched her first fragrance line named after herself. The fragrance was a successful venture, which later went on to become a 25-perfume empire. Paris also owns accessories and handbag business.

Paris Hilton belongs to the famous Hilton family, who are the owners of the Hilton Hotels, among other businesses. Apart from being a businesswoman and a socialite, Hilton has acted in films, released singles and also worked as a DJ. She first visited India in 2011.