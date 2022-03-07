I Am Legend 2: Will Smith Confirms Sequel With Michael B Jordan

Will Smith who has been basking in the success of King Richard during the awards season has announced his next project. The actor revealed that he will be returning for the much-awaited sequel of I Am Legend but this time he won't be alone in the zombie-infested world.

Will Smith took to his Instagram account and revealed who his new companion will be in the upcoming film. Sharing a picture from the original 2007 film and captioned it as, "This gonna be fire!!!!." The same post was also shared on his co-star Michael B Jordan's Instagram account. This film will mark the duo's first big movie together as stars as well as producers.

The film received a massive response globally on its release and had garnered a massive fan following over the years. The film had grossed $585.4 million worldwide lifetime. According to reports, the sequel will be written by the original film's co-writer Akiva Goldsman with Warner Bros as producers.

I Am Legend based on Richard Matheson's 1954 novel by the same name was co-written by Goldsman and Mark Protosevich and was directed by Francis Lawrence. For the unversed, the original film's ending saw the death of Will Smith's character the leading star of the film, however, the makers have not revealed how he will be revived for the sequel. The makers are yet to reveal who will be directing the sequel.

The film followed a scientist attempting to find a cure for a plague that has made humanity extinct. The plague turned people into monstrous creatures attacking everything and anything on sight. Smith in the film continues to look for any survivors alongside a faithful German Shepherd dog.