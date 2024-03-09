Oscars 2024: Check List Of Performers & Presenters Here, Billie Eilish Among Performers

Oscars
2024
Update:
The
96th
Oscars,
set
to
air
live
on
March
10,
is
primed
to
close
this
awards
season
with
a
grand
celebration
at
the
Dolby
Theatre
at
Ovation
Hollywood.
The
spotlight
of
the
evening
is
expected
to
shine
on
"Oppenheimer," anticipated
to
clinch
around
eight
awards,
making
it
the
night's
big
victor.
Despite
high
hopes,
"Barbie"
is
projected
to
secure
a
modest
second
place
with
two
Oscars,
while
no
other
contender
is
poised
to
bag
more
than
a
single
award.
However,
the
Oscars
are
known
for
their
unpredictability,
hinting
at
possible
surprises.
Performances
to
Watch
For
Highlighting
the
evening,
all
five
nominated
songs
will
grace
the
stage
with
live
performances.
Billie
Eilish
and
Finneas
are
set
to
perform
"What
Was
I
Made
For?" from
"Barbie,"
a
track
tipped
to
win
Best
Original
Song.
This
marks
their
third
Oscar
performance
in
five
years,
showcasing
their
consistent
presence
at
the
ceremony.
Becky
G
will
deliver
"The
Fire
Inside"
from
"Flamin'
Hot,"
marking
a
significant
moment
as
her
first
solo
performance
at
the
Oscars,
following
a
group
act
two
years
prior.
Ryan
Gosling,
alongside
Mark
Ronson
and
Andrew
Wyatt,
will
perform
"I'm
Just
Ken"
from
"Barbie,"
marking
Gosling's
debut
Oscar
performance.
A
Special
Tribute
by
Former
Winners
This
year's
Oscars
will
reintroduce
a
presentation
method
not
seen
in
15
years,
involving
five
past
winners
in
the
acting
categories.
These
veterans
will
each
honor
this
year's
nominees
before
announcing
the
winners,
symbolically
inducting
them
into
the
prestigious
winners'
circle.
Among
the
presenters,
stars
from
the
awaited
"Wicked"
movie,
Ariana
Grande
and
Cynthia
Erivo,
are
confirmed,
hinting
at
a
potential
collaborative
surprise
on
stage.
The
ceremony
has
not
yet
revealed
the
artist
for
the
In
Memoriam
segment.
Host
and
Production
Team
Returning
for
his
fourth
stint,
Jimmy
Kimmel
will
host
the
ceremony,
promising
an
engaging
evening.
The
Oscars
will
commence
at
7
p.m.
ET/4
p.m.
PT,
airing
on
ABC
and
globally.
The
production
team
includes
executive
producers
Raj
Kapoor,
Molly
McNearney,
and
Katy
Mullan,
with
Hamish
Hamilton
directing
and
Rickey
Minor
as
the
music
director.
Noteworthy
performers
and
presenters,
from
Ryan
Gosling
to
Zendaya,
are
set
to
make
the
event
memorable.
With
a
blend
of
anticipated
wins,
stellar
performances,
and
a
unique
tribute
presentation,
the
96th
Oscars
is
poised
to
be
an
evening
of
celebration,
talent
recognition,
and
perhaps,
a
few
surprises.
OSCARS
2024:
PERFORMERS
Ryan
Gosling
with
Mark
Ronson
and
Andrew
Wyatt
Jon
Batiste
Billie
Eilish
with
Finneas
Scott
George
with
The
Osage
Singers
Becky
G
OSCARS
2024:
PRESENTERS
Mahershala
Ali
Emily
Blunt
Bad
Bunny
Nicolas
Cage
Jamie
Lee
Curtis
Cynthia
Erivo
America
Ferrera
Sally
Field
Brendan
Fraser
Ryan
Gosling
Ariana
Grande
Chris
Hemsworth
Dwayne
Johnson
Michael
Keaton
Regina
King
Ben
Kingsley
Jessica
Lange
Jennifer
Lawrence
Melissa
McCarthy
Matthew
McConaughey
Kate
McKinnon
Rita
Moreno
John
Mulaney
Lupita
Nyong'o
Catherine
O'Hara
Al
Pacino
Michelle
Pfeiffer
Ke
Huy
Quan
Issa
Rae
Tim
Robbins
Sam
Rockwell
Octavia
Spencer
Steven
Spielberg
Mary
Steenburgen
Anya
Taylor-Joy
Charlize
Theron
Christoph
Waltz
Forest
Whitaker
Michelle
Yeoh
Ramy
Youssef
Zendaya