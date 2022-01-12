Oscars 2022 Will Have A Host For The First Time In Three Years

The Academy Awards 2022 ceremony is all set to have a host after three years revealed ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich said at a Television Critics Association event. The last time the ceremony was hosted by a celebrity was in 2018 at the Dolby Theatre, way before the pandemic.

While Oscars 2022 has been postponed because of a surge in COVID-19 cases, it is still set to take place on March 27, 2022, at its traditional location in Los Angeles. President Craig Erwich did not reveal any details about the event, presenters or host and joked, "It might be me."

According to reports, Will Packer has been named executive producer for the night. Talking about Packer, Erwich said, "Will really has his pulse on popular culture and entertainment. I know he has a lot in store and we'll have more details to share soon."

Notably, in the years sans host, the Oscars were handed out by celebrity presenters in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The Academy Awards have received quite the backlash in the past couple of years as the ratings and viewer interest in the night keeps dropping every year. With the 2021 ceremony recording an all-time low rating of only 10.4 million people watching in the United States.

While there have been no revelations as to who might host the night, according to The Hollywood Reporter, The Academy Awards has reached out to Tom Holland after the smash success of his movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. Back in December, Holland had told The Hollywood Reporter that he would "love" to host the awards. "If they ask me to, I would, and it would be very fun," he added.

Nominations for the Oscars 2022 are set to be announced on February 8, 2022.