 »   »   » Producer Muniratna Explains Why Many Stars Are Not A Part Of Muniratna Kurukshetra Film

Muniratna Kurukshetra definitely will be the greatest and costliest Kannada movie. When the news of this film hit Gandhinagar, everybody thought that almost all stars of Sandalwood would be starring in the magnum opus.

It was spurred by the fact that Muniratna himself had announced that he would get all big stars of Sandalwood to portray major roles in Muniratna Kurukshetra.



But, as we can see now, most of the bigwigs of Kannada film industry are not a part of the film. People are disappointed that Upendra, Shivarajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, Sudeep, Yash and a few others are not a part of Muniratna Kurukshetra, against what was expected before.



But, why did these actors not act? What was the reason if any? Well, Muniratna answered it all during the launch of the film.



