 »   »   » Producer Muniratna Explains Why Many Stars Are Not A Part Of Muniratna Kurukshetra Film

Muniratna Kurukshetra definitely will be the greatest and costliest Kannada movie. When the news of this film hit Gandhinagar, everybody thought that almost all stars of Sandalwood would be starring in the magnum opus.
It was spurred by the fact that Muniratna himself had announced that he would get all big stars of Sandalwood to portray major roles in Muniratna Kurukshetra.
But, as we can see now, most of the bigwigs of Kannada film industry are not a part of the film. People are disappointed that Upendra, Shivarajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, Sudeep, Yash and a few others are not a part of Muniratna Kurukshetra, against what was expected before.
But, why did these actors not act? What was the reason if any? Well, Muniratna answered it all during the launch of the film.
I Should Have Informed Them Before!
For a film of such magnitude, I should have contacted all these actors 2 years ago if I wanted them to act in my film. I should have told them 2 years ago that I would start Kurukshetra in 2017, but it did not happen. - Muniratna, Producer.
They Would've Agreed!
Two years ago, if I had asked each actor to allocate dates for me in 2017, I am sure they would have. I only wish it happened. - Muniratna.
There Are Other Producers Like Me!
I started working for Kurukshetra movie only in the last 2 months. If I ask for the actor's dates, what would other producers do? It would definitely not be right to steal others dates for my movie. We should all live and let live. - Muniratna
Too Late To Ask Now!
If only I had got the idea of making a film on Kurukshetra 2 yearsago, you would see all major actors in one screen today. Unfortunately, that did not happen. Now, just for my convenience, I can't pressurize other producers to let go of stars according to my schedule. I do not want that to happen. - Muniratna.