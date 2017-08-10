 »   »   » Kichcha Sudeep Expresses His Views About Mass Leader Film After The Special Screening With Shivanna!

Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar's upcoming film, Mass Leader, will release all over the state tomorrow, August 11. Kichcha Sudeep watched the movie yesterday, August 9, and enjoyed it.

Yesterday, August 9, Sudeep organized a special screening of Mass Leader at his residence, in his private theatre, for Shivarajkumar, Geetha Shivarajkumar, the director and producers of the movie.



Apparently, as Kichcha Sudeep said it himself, it was the first time that he saw Shivanna's film in his private theatre and was elated. The actor later spoke to the media regarding Shivanna's latest release, Mass Leader.



Read more to know what Sudeep had to say about Mass Leader film..

