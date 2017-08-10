 »   »   » Mass Leader Special: 5 Reasons Why You Should Watch This Shivanna Starrer

Century Star Shivarajkumar starrer, Mass Leader will release tomorrow, August 11. The monumental film will be released in over 300 theatres across the state.
A lot of Shivarajkumar fans are waiting on the tip of their toes to catch the movie on the first day, first show! Okay, so, why are fans this crazy? Why do they want to watch it on the first day, first show itself?
Well, hardcore fans do not care about anything except than going for the first day, first show. But, for any layman or a common film enthusiast, why do they need to watch the movie in the first place?
What are the specialities in the movie? How will it differ from any other film? What is the need to watch it?
If you are one of those people who often get questions like these in your heads, then please go through this article wherein we give you 5 important and unique reasons to watch this movie on the very first day.
Dr. Shivarajkumar As An Army Officer At The Border!
Needless to say, Dr. Shivarajkumar is a power house. He is like the backbone of every movie he acts in. Especially, it has been a very long time since the audience saw Shivanna portray the role of an Army Officer, who fights for his nation keeping his life on the edge of a sword.
Patriotism & Fight Against Drugs!
Mass Leader has a patriotic story as its anchor, the story of an army officer and his struggle to defend his country against the drug mafia and terrorism. What better time to release this movie than during the pre-Independence Day celebrations?
Shivanna Vs. Loose Maada Yogi
Loose Maada Yogi also stars in the movie, Mass Leader, along with Shivanna. Surprisingly, Yogi will essay the role of an antagonist in this movie.
For those who are unaware, Yogi is an established hero in the industry and has a dedicated fan following. Yet, the actor has chosen to act opposite Shivanna as the villain of the movie.
For fans of both Shivanna and Yogi, this movie will be a feast for their eyes.
An Ensemble Of Actors!
Mass Leader features an ensemble of actors - Pranitha Subhash, Vijay Raghavendra, Loose Maada Yogi, Guru Jaggesh, Sharmeila Mandre, Vamsi Krishna, Aashika Ranganath, Baby Parinitha Kitty, Prakash Belavadi and others. A hoard of these many big names in a movie is bound to yield in more entertainment and fun.