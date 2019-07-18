English
    Chiranjeevi Sarja & Vijay Kiran Put In A Lot Of Effort For Sinnga; ‘Action On Par With Bollywood'

    By
    |

    Sandalwood's Chiranjeevi Sarja is gearing up for the release of his next film Sinnga. After Ram Leela, which released in 2015, Chiranjeevi Sarja and Vijay Kiran are coming together for their action flick. The movie has already become the talk of the town ever since its song 'Shane Top Agavle' was launched on YouTube. Turns out, it is one of the most-viewed Kannada songs. The film has given youngsters a new anthem, which is being used as their ringtone! But, the director says there is a lot more to this film. Apparently, he and the lead actor Chiranjeevi Sarja had to go to great lengths to get things done for Sinnga.

    Vijay On Working With Chiranjeevi

    Vijay and Chiranjeevi's relationship extends beyond the sets. They are close friends with each other. Talking about directing this young actor, Vijay told TOI, "We are friends. Chiru understands exactly what I want to convey with each scene. For Sinnga, we went to great lengths to get things right, considering that it is an action flick."

    On Par With Bollywood

    The makers of Sinnga believe that its action factor is going to appeal to the mass. Vijay said, "We wanted stunt master Ravi Varma to work with us, but he was busy with his commitments in Bollywood at the time. Chiru managed to get him on board, and the quality of his work is for all to see. The action is on par with Tollywood or Bollywood films."

    The Quality Isn't Compromised

    When asked why he opted for an action film, the director said, "Ram Leela was a modern film and this time around, we wanted to try out a subject set against a rural backdrop. We had a good story and Chiru fit the part. He suggested that we get Uday Mehta on board as producer and I am glad I got to work with him, as he doesn't compromise on quality."

    They Had A Great Time Shooting

    Vijay further added that they had a great time filming Sinnga. "More than a film shoot, it was like a picnic. Even when we were canning a serious sequence in a hospital between Chiru and actor Tara, every time I called cut, the cast and crew were in splits. That is how much we enjoyed working on the film," he added.

