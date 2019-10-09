    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      KGF Actor Yash & Radhika Pandit Visit Rebel Star's Residence; Ayra Mesmerised By Ambi's Moustache!

      By
      |

      Rocking Star Yash and Challenging Star Darshan were two of the top Sandalwood actors actively involved in Sumalatha Ambareesh's campaigning during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Following the elections, the actors resumed their work in films. Recently, the KGF actor and wife Radhika Pandit paid a visit to the Rebel Star's residence. While several pictures of Yash's family having a good time with the legendary actor's family have garnered a lot of attention, baby Ayra managed to steal the show with her cuteness, yet again. In one of the pictures, she is seen pointing at Ambareesh's moustache and we just can't get enough of it!

      Baby Ayra is 10 months old now, and her parents are busy teaching her the various aspects of life. In the above picture, Yash is seen carrying Ayra, as she points at Ambareesh's moustache in his portrait. From the look of it, it seems like she was truly mesmerised by the actor's signature moustache, something different from what her father Yash carries!

      Even before Ayra was born, Ambareesh had gotten a cradle specially customised for her. Although he passed before he could see Ayra, his beautiful present was delivered to her. When Yash and Radhika recently visited Sumalatha Amabreesh, the actress turned politician used the opportunity to have a play date with Ayra.

      Ambareesh and Sumalatha have always considered Yash and Radhika as their family. When Ayra was born, Sumalatha congratulated the couple and called their child her granddaughter. In the above picture, Sumalatha is seen goofing around with baby Ayra.

      Radhika Pandit and Yash are expecting their second child. Rumours have to say that the actress is due soon. However, the star couple has maintained enough privacy surrounding their second pregnancy, not revealing much information.

      Do you think they have another surprise planned for fans as always? Let us know in the comments below!

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 14:41 [IST]
