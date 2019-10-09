KGF Actor Yash & Radhika Pandit Visit Rebel Star's Residence; Ayra Mesmerised By Ambi's Moustache!

Ayra Mesmerised By Ambi's Moustache!

Baby Ayra is 10 months old now, and her parents are busy teaching her the various aspects of life. In the above picture, Yash is seen carrying Ayra, as she points at Ambareesh's moustache in his portrait. From the look of it, it seems like she was truly mesmerised by the actor's signature moustache, something different from what her father Yash carries!

Sumalatha & Ayra On A Play Date

Even before Ayra was born, Ambareesh had gotten a cradle specially customised for her. Although he passed before he could see Ayra, his beautiful present was delivered to her. When Yash and Radhika recently visited Sumalatha Amabreesh, the actress turned politician used the opportunity to have a play date with Ayra.

Ayra's Their Granddaughter

Ambareesh and Sumalatha have always considered Yash and Radhika as their family. When Ayra was born, Sumalatha congratulated the couple and called their child her granddaughter. In the above picture, Sumalatha is seen goofing around with baby Ayra.

Radhika's Expecting Her Second Child

Radhika Pandit and Yash are expecting their second child. Rumours have to say that the actress is due soon. However, the star couple has maintained enough privacy surrounding their second pregnancy, not revealing much information.

Do you think they have another surprise planned for fans as always? Let us know in the comments below!