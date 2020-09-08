Kavitha Reddy Apologises To Samyuktha Hegde; South Divas Express Support To Comali Actress

Not too long ago, actress Samyuktha Hegde was assaulted by congress leader Kavitha Reddy and a few men in a public park for wearing sports bra and pants during her workout. The actress had shared videos of the unfortunate incident, wherein the politician was seen charging towards her and her friends in an attempt to hit them for wearing 'indecent' clothes in public.

Eventually, a few men also joined the lady and threatened the actress that they would link her name in the ongoing Sandalwood drug scandal. Samyuktha had also shared that the police who were witnessing the incident had asked her and her friends to leave the place immediately, and were also seen taking the side of the wrongdoers.

Well recently, after the social media cried foul over the incident, Kavitha Reddy took to her official Twitter page to issue an apology to the Comali actress. Calling the happening a mistake, she tweeted, "I have always opposed Moral policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake. As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to n sincerely apologise to Samyuktha Hegde n her Friends!"

I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake. As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to n sincerely apologise to @SamyukthaHegde n her Friends! pic.twitter.com/pM9UJkWESC — Kavitha Reddy (KR) Jai Bhim! (@KavithaReddy16) September 6, 2020

Later, the actress was seen accepting the apology of the Congress leader as she wrote, "Apologies accepted Ms Kavitha Reddy. I hope we can all move forward from the incident and make women feel safe everywhere."

Several actors from various industries including Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni, etc., voiced their support to the actress. Adding that Kavitha Reddy should deal with her anger issues, south diva Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Omg Sam! Can't believe this even happened! Miss Kavitha Reddy, u need to deal with ur anger issues n figure out where this frustration/ aggression comes from, a lot more than what young girls choose to wear, doing their own thing- high time we all mind our own affairs #ThisIsWrong."

Krishna and his Leela actress Shraddha Srinath also expressed her support through her social media handle as she wrote, "People of our generation will have heard this a lot. 'Did you see how she was dressed?' 'She was asking for it.' And so by this logic, a girl wearing a sports bra is fully deserving of being brutally sexually assaulted, and if something happens to her, she has no right to complain (or come crying, because that's what girl do best right?"

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram stories to share the apology letter of the politician and tagged Samyuktha with a girl clapping gif.

