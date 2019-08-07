English
    Samyuktha Hegde Misses Her Beau From Foreign Land, But Fans Disapprove Of Their PDA On Social Media!

    By
    |

    South Indian actress Samyuktha Hegde's journey to fame has been quite an interesting one. She first appeared in the Kannada film Kirik Party. Her tomboy looks and cheerful attitude was welcomed by fans. However, things turned different with time when she participated in reality shows such as MTV Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss Kannada. She was highly criticised for coming across as an avid traveller, who chose a rather different lifestyle than a conventional one that the Kannadiga audience expect. She was slut-shamed for wearing swimsuits and dating a foreigner she met during a tour. And now, fans have taken the liberty to disapprove of this couple's PDA on social media. When Samyuktha said she missed her beau, here's what fans said!

    She Misses Her Beau

    Only a few weeks ago, through one of Samyuktha's pictures, we learned that she was dating a man she met during a travel stint. Though many tried to put her down by calling her relationship ‘fake' and nothing but a fling, the actress has established that they are going strong as a couple. Recently, she shared a picture and said she misses him.

    What's Wrong With PDA?

    However, not all could take this in a good spirit. One of her followers commented, "What lady, couldn't you find a man in Karnataka? Best way to get German citizenship, but you can't be Priyanka ?."- (sic)

    Another comment read, "Kisiko to chod re." - (sic)

    Samyuktha couldn't be too bothered by these comments as she hasn't responded.

    Kannadigas Do Not Want Her Back

    Majority of the comments under her posts involve people asking her to quit the Kannada Film industry. They seem to be too bothered by her choice of clothes, lifestyle and now, even the person she's dating, evident from the above-mentioned comments.

    Samyuktha Doesn't Pay Heed To Hatred

    Despite all the criticism and hatred that she receives on social media, Samyuktha continues to live life on her terms. She is currently busy with her Tamil film Comali, in which she stars opposite Jayam Ravi.

