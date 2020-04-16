Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Finalist And Composer Vasuki Vaibhav To Venture Into Independent Music

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 finalist and music composer Vasuki Vaibhav wowed one and all with his personality, performance and musical talents on the popular reality show. The young artist, who is now a household name has decided to venture into the independent music scene with his decade-old music director friend Nobin Paul.

Vasuki Vaibhav revealed, “This is going to be made under the label - The Grandfather Studio, a digital house, and we are going to produce original music, for which we will be collaborating with international musicians. It’s going to be non-filmy.”

The music composer strives to contemporize theatre and folk music for the present generation with his latest venture. “Today’s youngsters are familiar with Chhota Bheem, Superman, mostly with westerns works. However, they aren’t fascinated by the traditional Govind song. So, we have been working on contemporizing them,” he said.

On being quizzed about his upcoming Sandalwood projects, Vasuki replied, “Music has slowed down due to the coronavirus outbreak. Before going to Bigg Boss, I had committed to a few projects which are yet to release. I have two films -- Law and Pannaga Bharana’s yet-to-be-titled comedy-drama made under Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK banner, as well as a Kannada web series titled Honey Moon. I am composing music for Dhananjay’s debut production venture Badava Rascal. I had done work in parts for all these films before I headed to Bigg Boss house. I am looking forward to work once the lockdown period is lifted.”

ALSO READ: Shine Shetty Signs His First Film After Bigg Boss Kannada 7, To Be Produced By Rishab Shetty?

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Contestant Harish Raj Opens Up About His Experience In The House