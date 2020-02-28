Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Contestant Harish Raj Opens Up About His Experience In The House

Harish Raj spent a whopping 107-days inside the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 house. The actor was the last contestant to be eliminated from the show, just a few days before the grand finale. Harish was one of the most loved contestants on the Kiccha Sudeep hosted show. He wowed the audiences with his mimicry skills by regularly transforming into various characters to enthrall the fans. In a recent interview with TOI, Harish opened up about his experience in the glasshouse.

He said, “Honestly, it was one of best experiences of my life. The love I have got from viewers has been immense and I am so grateful. In a way, being part of the show is a second beginning for me, because it has introduced me to the current generation of viewers. I started my career about 20 years ago and when films were still being shot on negatives. Today, in the digital age, the way cinema works has been redefined. I have been able to sustain myself through all these changes and I am thankful for that, because I know that there are many who got lost in this sea of change."

Harish went on to add, “Through the show I found out how emotional I am, as a person. I have not cried so much in life as I have in the Bigg Boss house. It was the longest I had been away from home and my family, especially my four-year-old daughter. The minute the topic of family came up, I would be in tears.” (sic)

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 was won by Shine Shetty who took home the coveted trophy and a cash price of 60 Lakh rupees.

