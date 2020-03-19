    For Quick Alerts
      Coronavirus Scare: Kannada Actress Pranitha Subhash Receives Backlash For Promoting Religion

      By
      |

      Pranitha Subhash, who has predominantly worked in Kannada films, has recently been trolled for promoting Hinduism on Twitter amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Well, Coronavirus has engulfed the entire world and home-quarantined Indian celebrities are spreading awareness about health and hygiene on social media. However, Pranitha's tweet has indeed created ruckus amongst many netizens.

      Pranitha Subhash

      Taking to Twitter, Pranitha wrote, "Despite the geographical proximity to China, India has very few cases per million of #Covid19. Like it or not, our habits, traditions play an important role in health and hygiene. #Hinduism ."

      Well, her tweet indicates that Hinduism is the only way of life. The tweet indirectly counters other religions which according to her, don't have this cleanliness and hygiene-related stuff. Apart from her, many religious leaders also spoke along those lines and claimed that cow urine and dung can cure the deadly Coronavirus easily.

      While a few people appreciated Pranitha Subhash for the tweet, others trolled her mercilessly for promoting right-wing agenda on Twitter in the name of health and hygiene.

      One user wrote, "Yeah... That's true. Everyone should accept this way of Life, but not forcing to become Hindu."

      Another got furious and slammed Pranitha in his tweet. He wrote, "Not Only Hinduism its Indian culture, plz don't divide with religions #india"

      Another Twitter user wrote, "my religion taught me I'm beyond name and form so im not a hindu. Namaste and washing alone can't stop the spread, Covid19 has no cultural differences ,stop unnecessary outdoor exposure n protect urself. Awareness and help is what needed in this situation not culture"(sic)

      One netizen asked her about the issue of girl safety in India and wrote, "Well said about Hindu culture Clapping hands sign. Why there are so many cases of Indian women & minor girls are raped and molested? Can you pls answer."(sic)

      Pranitha Subhash has not yet reacted to the trolls. The actress has worked in many Kannada, Telugu and Tamil language films and is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Priyadarshan's directorial venture, Hungama 2 which also stars Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaffrey in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to be released on the occasion of Independence Day, 2020.

