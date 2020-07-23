Dhruva Sarja And His Wife Prerana Shankar Test Negative For COVID-19 After Undergoing Treatment

A few days ago, late Sandalwood star Chiranjeevi Sarja's brother and actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana Shankar had tested positive for COVID-19. The 31-year-old star had confirmed the same on his Twitter account.

And now, Dhruva has once again taken to the microblogging site to share some happy news with his fans and followers. The actor stated that he and his wife have now tested negative for coronavirus after undergoing treatment at the hospital.

He thanked everyone for their prayers and remembered his late brother for his blessings and uncle Arjun Sarja for his support. Dhruva concluded by thanking his doctor and the medical staff.

He tweeted, “My wife & I have tested negative today for COVID-19. Our gratitude to al ur prayers & mostly my brother's @chirusarja blessing. I wud like to thank my uncle @akarjunofficial who has stood by me in each & every situation. Special thanks to Dr.Surjit Pal Singh & medical help Rajkumar.” (sic) Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Dhruva’s cousin and actress Aishwarya Arjun also tested positive for Coronavirus a few days back. The Prema Baraha star is currently being treated by eminent doctors in a private hospital in Chennai.

On the work front, Dhruva Sarja is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated next, Pogaru. Written and directed by Nanda Kishore, the action entertainer has been bankrolled by B K Gangadhar under the banner of Sri Jagadguru Movies.

