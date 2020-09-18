KGF Chapter 2: Yash Gets Back To Gym To Mould Into Rocky Bhai’s Avatar!

The filming of KGF: Chapter 2 resumed recently after almost 6 months of break. Versatile actor Prakash Raj was welcomed on board and the film was shot with sequences featuring him and Malavika Avinash.

Well now, as per reports the lead actor of the period drama, Yash will also get back to the sets soon. It is said that the actor has begun his training to get back into shape to essay his character Rocky Bhai in the film. If rumours are to be believed, Yash will start shooting in mid-October.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interaction with media, Prashanth Neel has said that the film is left with 25 days of shoot and will call it a wrap next month. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt who is essaying the antagonist Adheera in the film is currently undergoing treatment for lung cancer and has taken a break from work. Let us tell you, a high-octane sequence requiring Yash and Sanju is yet to be shot by the team, which is apparently not possible now. Interestingly, there are reports emerging that the same scenes will be shot with a duplicate of Sanjay Dutt as the team doesn't want to compromise on the release and quality of the film with his absence.

KGF: Chapter 2 will have a massive release on October 23, 2020. The action-thriller bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner will also feature an ensemble cast that includes Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Saran Shakthi and Achyuth Kumar. The film will simultaneously release in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The music for the highly-awaited film is composed by Ravi Basrur, while the camera is cranked by Bhuvan Gowda.

KGF Chapter 2: Yash Starrer's Remaining Portion To Be Shot Without Sanjay Dutt?

KGF Chapter 2: Director Prashanth Neel Rubbishes Rumours Of Prakash Raj Replacing Anant Nag!