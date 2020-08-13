Phantom: Kiccha Sudeep Shares First Look Of Nirup Bhandari As Sanjeev Gambhira Aka Sanju

Kiccha Sudeep recently gave a special birthday surprise to Nirup Bhandari by releasing his first look from Kannada film Phantom. Nirup Bhandari will be seen playing the role of Sanjeev Gambhira aka Sanju in the Sudeep-starrer.

The Sandalwood star welcomed birthday boy Nirup Bhandari to 'The World Of Phantom'. While sharing his first look, Kiccha Sudeep tweeted, "Here is the #FirstLookOfNirup aka #SanjeevGhambhira aka Sanju #TheWorldOfPhantom #PhantomWelcomesNirup #Fakira."

In the picture, Nirup can be seen wearing a sleeveless sweater over a maroon t-shirt. Nirup, who is sharing screen space with Kiccha Sudeep for the first time, is said to be playing a jovial and friendly person in this adventure action drama.

Nirup Bhandari, who turned 36 today, was overwhelmed with Kiccha Sudeep's surprise on his birthday and replied to him by tweeting, "Extremely happy and excited to be a part of #TheWorldOfPhantom Thanks again for the wishes @KicchaSudeep sir @anupsbhandari @JackManjunath sir and the team of #Phantom #SanjeevGambhira aka #Sanju #Fakira."

A few days ago, Phantom makers also released Kiccha Sudeep's first look as Vikranth Rona on Twitter. The actor's badass avatar caught everyone's attention and fans can't wait to see him on-screen. Talking about Phantom, the film is being helmed by Anup Bhandari and shooting has already begun in Hyderabad. The director is collaborating with his brother Nirup Bhandari for the third time. Earlier, they have worked together in films like RangiTaranga (2015) and Rajaratha (2018).

