    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Raj Deepak Shetty To Play Antagonist In Allu Arjun Starrer Yet Untitled Film

      By
      |

      Sandalwood baddie Raj Deepak Shetty has landed himself a major part in Tollywood. The actor has been cast to play the antagonists part in superstar Allu Arjun’s next film. The yet-untitled project will be directed by Sukumar. In a recent interview with TOI, he opened up about the movie whilst sharing his excitement.

      Raj Deepak said, “There are three different narratives in the movie. Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu and I are the three villains. All three of us share major screen space. This is a pucca commercial mass entertainer that will go on floors in a month's time.” (sic)

      Raj Deepak Shetty

      He went on to add, “When I began my career in Telugu cinema, I didn't have a lot of lines. But once I proved my acting prowess, makers began giving me lengthier lines, which, honestly, I am not comfortable with. Having said that, I am a quick learner, so, hopefully I will soon speak Telugu without getting any prompts on the set.”

      In the meantime, leading man Allu Arjun is said to be prepping for the film with Sukumar, which will have a Dussehra release. The untitled film will start rolling from mid-March, and a major part will be shot in Kerala. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Allu 20 will have Rashmika Mandanna essaying the female lead.

      On the other hand, Raj Deepak Shetty will next be seen on screen in Sudeep starrer Kotigobba 3. The action extravaganza also stars Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani and P Ravishankar in pivotal roles. Directed by debutant Shiva Karthik, the movie will hit the silver screens in May 2020.

      ALSO READ: Did Allu Arjun Just Escape A Big Trouble Before Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo?

      ALSO READ: Sudeep Starrer Kotigobba 3 Avoids Box Office Clash With Darshan’s Roberrt, To Release On May 1?

      Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 21:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X