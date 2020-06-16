Shubha Poonja To Get Married To Entrepreneur Sumanth Billava In December

Popular Kannada actress Shubha Poonja is all set to tie the knot with entrepreneur Sumanth Billava in December. The actress has been dating the actor for a year and has now decided to get married in a grand ceremony.

Expressing her excitement for the wedding, Shubha told the Times of India, "I have known him for a year. I had attended a couple of programmes of a group that Sumanth is a part of. In fact, the first time we met was when he came to pick me up for one of their events. I found Sumanth quiet and a little introverted, yet someone who loves to do his bit for society, which connected us. I always wanted a partner from a different field. He understands and likes my work, and has absolutely no objection to me continuing to act. So, once we were sure about our relationship, we decided to seek permission from our parents to get married."

Speaking about the development of her relationship, Subha told The New Indian Express, "Initially, we started bonding over phone conversations, and it was only last October that we started meeting each other frequently. He stays near my house, and he is also a Mangalorean, and we realised that we have a liking for each other. I didn't want to waste time dating and instead thought of marriage. I informed my mother about Sumanth who in turn spoke with him. He gave his nod, after which we decided to take forward our relationship forward."

Hinting about the engagement, the couple said that they will get engaged soon in an intimate ceremony, due to the lockdown. In this pandemic situation, they want only their near and dear ones to attend their engagement ceremony.

Shubha Poonja told TOI, "Everyone will be invited to the wedding in December, which will, hopefully, be a grand affair, provided the pandemic abates and people can come and bless us."

On the professional front, Shubha was last seen in Naragunda Bandaya, which was released on March 12, just a day before the theatres were shut down. She will next be seen in Kannada film, Samosa.