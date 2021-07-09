Bigg Boss Kannada 8 July 8 Highlights: Prashanth Sambargi Calls Divya Uruduga An Unfair Captain

The July 8 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with the continuation of this week’s captaincy contender task. Bigg Boss has currently turned the house into a money-making centre where the contestants have to perform different tasks to qualify for the captaincy task. He provides them with an opportunity to print their own currency in a task named 'Tanka Shaale'.

In the first round, captain Divya Uruduga refuses to accept Shamanth Gowda’s qualification for the task as he comes running from the bathroom area, thus breaking a rule she happened to put in place. Shamanth tries to put his case forward but to no avail. Eventually, he feels dejected and hands over the apron to Aravind KP.

This is following by Prashanth Sambargi and Aravind getting into an argument over the former's involvement in the task. Aravind even accuses him of filling Raghu Gowda’s ears. Later, Chakravarthy Chandrachud is seen advising Sambargi to fight his own battle and to stay away from advising others in the house. He avers that everyone else including Vaishnavi Gowda has been laughing about him behind his back.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 July 7 Highlights: Priyanka Gets Upset With Divya Suresh & Shamanth During The Task

However, Prashanth refuses to believe Chandrachud regarding Vaishnavi and he decides to directly question the actress. She clarifies the whole matter whilst denying Chakravarthy’s claims. Meanwhile, Chakravarthy loses his cool on Prashanth for asking Vaishnavi about something he told in confidence. He lashes out at him and even starts abusing Prashanth.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 July 6 Highlights: Housemates Get Opportunities To Earn Money In Captaincy Contender Task

Towards the end of the episode, in another round of the 'Tanka Shaale' task, Prashanth accuses Manju Pavagad of stealing his apron. He reasons that he had it first and was about to wear it when Manju tried to put his head in it. However, captain Divya Uruduga refuses to believe Sambargi’s words and asks Manju to take over. This angers Prashanth to no end and he is seen accusing Divya Uruduga of being an unfair captain.