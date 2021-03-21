Bigg Boss Kannada 8 March 21 Highlights: Geetha Bharathi Bhat Gets Eliminated From The House

The weekend (March 21) episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Kiccha Sudeep interacting with the housemates. He then plays a game of yes or no cards whilst asking them questions about other contestants.

Sudeep then comes to this week’s elimination. For the unversed, the actor had announced that Aravind KP, Divya Suresh, Prashanth Sambargi, and Nidhi Subbiah are safe from the evictions in yesterday’s episode. He asks the remaining five nominated contestants as to who might be eliminated this week. Everyone ends up taking Shamanth Gowda’s name.

Sudeep reveals that Divya Uruduga and Raghu Gowda are safe this week. He then surprises everyone by announcing Shamanth as the third safe contestants. While Vishwanath Haveri and Geetha Bharathi Bhat were in the bottom two, host Kiccha Sudeep announced Geetha as the evicted contestant.

Geetha bids adieu to the housemates and says that she will miss everyone and the BB house. She then joins Sudeep on the stage and confesses that she isn’t really happy being evicted after 22 days. Sudeep plays her journey video and we see the actress get emotional seeing her ups and downs. She shares with the host her future plans and he wishes her the best of luck.

Meanwhile, most housemates are seen discussing about Shamanth. They are of the opinion that he had the least contribution last week and compared to Geetha, he deserved to go home. For the uninitiated, Geetha was often referred to as the most emotional contestant of the season. The actress, who shot to fame with the show Brahmagantu, earned many praises for her participation in the physical tasks.

