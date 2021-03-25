Bigg Boss Kannada 8 March 24 Highlights: Prashanth Sambargi Gets Into A Heated Argument With Manju Pavagad

The March 24 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with few housemates continuing the discussion about Prashanth Sambargi allegedly using ghee for making dessert without the kitchen team’s permission.

Soon, the captaincy contender task resumes with Bigg Boss calling Chandrakala Mohan to challenge a member from the other team. She names KP Aravind and he receives a game of catching the ball. He manages to win it and as a result, continues to be part of the captaincy race.

However, Shankar Ashwath and other team members are upset with Prashanth for being too quick in joining Aravind in the garden area. Manju Pavagad tries repeatedly to make Prashanth understand his point about disqualification. This does not go down well with Prashanth and he accuses Manu of trying to pick on him since morning. Prashanth asks him if he is Bigg Boss and starts yelling at him. He eventually gets extremely furious and calls Manju an idiot. Captain Aravind intervenes and tries cooling down the matter.

In the meantime, Raghu Gowda is seen stating that Prashanth is doing all this on purpose. This is closely accompanied by Bigg Boss giving both the teams a chance to reclaim one lost member of their team. The flag hoisting task leads to a lot of tussle and struggle and then, the white team wins the task and bring back Prashanth into their squad.

Later, Shankar receives one last chance to checkmate the black team by Bigg Boss. He challenges Shubha Poonja and she loses the given task. This results in Bigg Boss announcing that the white team has won the captaincy race. Meanwhile, it must also be noted that Shubha incurred a leg injury and was seen struggling prior to the task.

