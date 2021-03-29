Bigg Boss Kannada 8 March 29 Highlights: Housemates Indulge In Some Festivities On The Occasion Of Holi

The March 29 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Shubha Poonja missing Chandrakala Mohan after her eviction. Divya Suresh is irked with the housemates for calling her Manju Pavagad’s tail in the weekend episode. She is then seen discussing the same with Divya Uruduga and other housemates. In the meantime, Vishwanath Haveri is surprised about being in the bottom two for two consecutive weeks. He shares his disappointment with Nidhi Subbaiah, especially after performing really well last week.

The next morning, housemates wake up to a Holi song and wish each other. They play Holi and apply colour to one another on the festive occasion. The contestants are also seen dancing and grooving to special songs in the garden area.

Soon, Bigg Boss announces that the house will be divided into two teams this week. He asks captain Vishwanath to choose two team leaders and he takes Shubha and Divya Uruduga’s names. This is followed by BB giving a few tasks for the leaders to determine their teammates. He also asks both units to come up with a name for their team. Divya’s team announces their name as 'Anubandha,’ while Shubha’s group is known as the 'Jatri gang.’

Later, Bigg Boss commences this week’s nomination process. Most housemates take Shankar Ashwath’s name citing his age and less involvement in the house as the reason. This is followed by Shamanth aka Bro Gowda and Prashanth Sambargi also receiving a significant amount of votes. Bigg Boss then gives captain Vishwanath a special power to save one nominated contestant from this week’s eviction. He chooses Divya Suresh’s name. This is followed by BB announcing that Shankar, Shamanth, Prashanth, Aravind, Shubha and Nidhi have been nominated for this week’s eviction.

