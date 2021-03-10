Bigg Boss Kannada 8 March 9 Highlights: Captaincy Task Leads To An Aggressive Battle In The House

The March 9 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Nirmala Chenappa and KP Aravind getting into an argument. This is followed by Bigg Boss announcing this week’s captaincy task. The second week of the season has the house divided into two teams lead by Manju Pavagad and Prashanth Sambargi. Prashanth and his team are the 'virus' while Manju and his teammates are 'humans.' Team humans are supposed to protect themselves from the team virus.

The two teams are seen jostling with each other to win the task and this leads to a lot of chaos and aggression in the garden area. Raghu Gowda and Nidhi Subbaiah are irked with Divya Uruduga’s actions in the first round. In round two, the team virus manages to make the humans cross the red line. They decide that Chandrakala Mohan will be taken into the quarantine centre. Bigg Boss has given them 30 minutes to torture her and make her quit her game. But Chandrakala gives a tough fight and completes her quarantine period. As a result, she continues to stay in the game.

In round three, Nirmala gets injured and is rushed to the confession room. This is followed by Bigg Boss punishing the contestants for breaking tasks’ rules. And accordingly, three players from the human's team including captain Manju remain outside the game.

In the following round, Shamanth aka Bro Gowda accuses Prashanth of suffocating him and the duo get into a heated argument. And then, Geeta Bharati Bhat is chosen by the virus team for quarantine torture. Geetha is unable to bear the onslaught and gives up. Bigg Boss announces that she is out of the task.

