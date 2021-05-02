Bigg Boss Kannada 8 May 2 Highlights: No Elimination Takes Place This Week; Priyanka Named As Worst Performer

The May 2 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with Bigg Boss giving an interesting punishment for Nidhi Subbaiah for breaking a glass recently. BB sends in a tiny tumbler and gives Nidhi a set of songs she needs to sing for her inmates if she needs to drink water.

This is followed by Kanmani, the camera interacting with the housemates. She tries clearing the issues that arose in this week’s captaincy contender task. Kanmani explains in detail whilst making everyone understand their shortcomings in the given activity. She gives a shout out to Prashanth Sambargi but also makes him understand that he is extra hard when it comes to Manju Pavagad.

Kanmani’s talk leads to a lot of discussion in the house. Prashanth and Priyanka Thimmesh feel validated after the talk while Nidhi is seen singing the song in front of Raghu Gowda and other contestants.

Soon, Bigg Boss asks everyone to gather in the living area for this week’s elimination process. BB soon surprises everyone by announcing that there won’t be any elimination this week. He then adds that the same contestants will remain nominated for next week’s eviction. However, since Chakravarthy Chandrachud has become the new captain of the house, Bigg Boss exempts him from the nomination list. In the end, the contestants who remain nominated from the coming week’s elimination are Manju, Prashanth, Aravind KP, Divya Suresh and Priyanka.

Later, Bigg Boss asks the housemates to decide this week’s best and worst performers. Most housemates end up taking Priyanka’s name for the worst performer’s tag and is sent to jail while Shamanth Gowda gets named as the best performer. At the end of the process, Prashanth gets into an argument with Aravind over the reasons he stated in the task. This eventually also leads to another verbal spat between Prashanth and Manju.