Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Second Innings Day 2 Highlights: Housemates Pull A Hilarious Prank On Raghu Gowda

The second day of Bigg Boss Kannada 8’s second innings begins with housemates waking up a peppy song track. Chakravarthy Chandrachud is seen pulling Shamanth Gowda’s leg regarding his Bigg Boss obsession. Soon, Bigg Boss announces this week’s captaincy task which will be played between the two teams. The house has been divided into a leaders’ and challengers’ team headed by Divya Suresh and Divya Uruduga in the launch episode yesterday for the unversed.

Meanwhile, Shubha Poonja is seen explaining why she didn’t watch any episodes to Prashanth Sambargi whilst being outside the house. Shamanth, on the other hand, is seen telling Priyanka Thimmesh about his paranormal experience in the captain’s room. He later is also seen explaining in detail the shadow he saw to Chandrachud and Bigg Boss in the camera.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Second Innings Premiere Highlights: Sudeep Welcomes Contestants To Complete Their Journey

In the meantime, BB keeps sending in various objects such as boxing gloves as hints in the storeroom, from time to time. The contestants, whilst looking perplexed, try to decipher the meaning of the given activity. They also decide to prank Raghu Gowda and tell him that Bigg Boss has given them a new task. They tell him that he needs to give these objects to three contestants and state his reasons for the same.

However, Prashanth refuses to accept Raghu’s reasoning and starts raising his voice as part of the prank. Raghu looks mighty upset over Sambargi’s reaction. However, the entire house breaks into laughter and inform Gowda about the prank.

Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Will Return To The Small Screen With Its Second Innings From June 23, Watch Promo

Later, the first task for captaincy takes place between Nidhi Subbaiah and Shamanth. The latter wins the task. In the second round, Raghu defeats Shubha Poonja followed by Divya Uruduga defeating Chandrachud in the following round. This puts Divya Uruduga’s challengers’ team in the lead.