Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru Makers Unhappy With Rashmika Mandanna? Here’s The Truth!

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is a busy bee these days. After the success of her recent music video 'Top Tucker' with Badshah, Uchana Amit and Yuvan Shankar Raja, the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Rashmika is currently in Hyderabad shooting for her Telugu film Pushpa that features Allu Arjun in the titular role.

Let us tell you that the diva's Kannada flick Pogaru opposite Dhruva Sarja is releasing on February 19, 2021. With the release just around the corner, a lot of speculations have been doing the rounds after the actress' rift with the film's makers. Earlier, there were reports that the team was unhappy and disappointed with Rashmika as she showed least interest to promote Pogaru.

It was also reported that the lead actors were not on talking terms due to the same reason. However, during his recent media interaction, the director of the action-entertainer Nanda Kishore cleared the air and stated that Rashmika is completely cooperating and will soon be participating in promotional activities.

Backed by BK Gangadhar under the banner Sri Jagadguru Movies, Pogaru also features Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Sadhu Kokila, Kutti Prathap and Morgan Aste. The film has music composed by Chandan Shetty and, one of the songs of the film 'Karabuu' recently garnered huge attention of the netizens for its theme. While many loved the song especially for the Action Prince's effortless dance moves, a few expressed detest over the theme which shows harassment against women. In the song featuring Dhruva, who plays the leader of a group of goons, can be seen harassing a woman, played by Rashmika.

On a related note, Pogaru marks the comeback of Dhruva Sarja after 3 long years.

