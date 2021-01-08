KGF Chapter 2: Hrithik Roshan, Sai Dharam Tej & Others Praise The Teaser & Wish Yash On His Birthday

Hrithik Roshan Calls It A Great Teaser

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan tweeted, "What a great trailer . Congrats to the team n Happy Birthday to you Yash ! 👏👏"

Pavan Wadeyar Wishes Yash

Director Pavan Wadeyar shared a picture snapped with Yash and tweeted, "Happy Birthday #ROCKY keep inspiring 😘😘😘. #KGFChapter2Teaser looks more intensive and lethal 😎😎😎😎 @TheNameIsYash."

Sai Dharam Tej Is All Praise For KGF 2 Teaser

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej wrote, "Brilliant is an understatement #KGFChapter2Teaser is mind blowing kudos to @prashanth_neel for his vision and execution... superb @TheNameIsYash for his presence and persona on screen @hombalefilms @Karthik1423 wishing you guys get huge success with this chapter as well 💪 💪 💪."

Taran Adarsh Tweeted…

Film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KGF2 TEASER: S-T-U-N-N-I-N-G... The expectations from #KGFChapter2 are humongous and the teaser more than lives up to the hype... #KGF2Teaser has an international feel to it. 👍👍👍👍👍."

Radhika Pandit’s Adorable Wish For Husband Yash

Also, Yash's wife Radhika Pandit shared an adorable picture with the actor and captioned it as, "Sometimes I wonder, why you are so perfect for me.. then I realise its coz u let me have your share of cake too 😛 Happy birthday my Bestie 😘 #radhikapandit #nimmaRP."