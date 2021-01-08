KGF Chapter 2: Hrithik Roshan, Sai Dharam Tej & Others Praise The Teaser & Wish Yash On His Birthday
The makers of the much-awaited KGF: Chapter 2 unveiled the teaser of the film. The teaser is magnificent and received humongous response from not only fans but also celebrities. From Sandalwood, Bollywood to Tollywood, many celebrities praised the teaser and also wished Yash on his birthday. Yash's wife Radhika Pandit also wished the Rocking Star by sharing an adorable post. Take a look at a few tweets.
Hrithik Roshan Calls It A Great Teaser
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan tweeted, "What a great trailer . Congrats to the team n Happy Birthday to you Yash ! 👏👏"
Pavan Wadeyar Wishes Yash
Director Pavan Wadeyar shared a picture snapped with Yash and tweeted, "Happy Birthday #ROCKY keep inspiring 😘😘😘. #KGFChapter2Teaser looks more intensive and lethal 😎😎😎😎 @TheNameIsYash."
Sai Dharam Tej Is All Praise For KGF 2 Teaser
Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej wrote, "Brilliant is an understatement #KGFChapter2Teaser is mind blowing kudos to @prashanth_neel for his vision and execution... superb @TheNameIsYash for his presence and persona on screen @hombalefilms @Karthik1423 wishing you guys get huge success with this chapter as well 💪 💪 💪."
Taran Adarsh Tweeted…
Film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KGF2 TEASER: S-T-U-N-N-I-N-G... The expectations from #KGFChapter2 are humongous and the teaser more than lives up to the hype... #KGF2Teaser has an international feel to it. 👍👍👍👍👍."
Radhika Pandit’s Adorable Wish For Husband Yash
Also, Yash's wife Radhika Pandit shared an adorable picture with the actor and captioned it as, "Sometimes I wonder, why you are so perfect for me.. then I realise its coz u let me have your share of cake too 😛 Happy birthday my Bestie 😘 #radhikapandit #nimmaRP."
