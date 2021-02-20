Pogaru Day 1 Box Office Collection: Dhruva Sarja Starrer Off To A Massive Start!

Action Prince Dhruva Sarja's most anticipated film Pogaru finally released yesterday (February 19, 2021). Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film also featuring National Crush Rashmika Mandanna garnered a terrific opening at the box office and has been receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics as well.

Despite having stiff competition with other south releases, including Vishal's Chakra (Tamil), Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 (Malayalam) and Allari Naresh's Naandhi (Telugu), the film garnered rave response from all the states (Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu) where it released on Friday. For the unversed, Pogaru was simultaneously released in Telugu with the same title and in Tamil as Semma Thimiru, marking Dhruva Sarja's debut in Tollywood and Kollywood. The film garnered love from the audience, especially for Dhruva Sarja-Rashmika Mandanna's attention-grabbing performances, dialogues, and songs.

Well, as per film analysts, Pogaru has become the second highest-grossing movie for a Tier 2 actor on day 1 in Kannada after Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana (Rs 6.5 crore). The Dhruva Sarja-starrer has collected Rs 6 crore from its day 1 theatrical run in Karnataka. From its Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana release, the film minted Rs 1 crore share. The overall business of the film on Day 1 is said to be Rs 7.5+ crore. Kicking off on a positive note looks like the film will acquire pretty impressive collections in the days to come.

Backed by BK Gangadhar under his production banner Sri Jagadguru Movies, Pogaru was initially slated to release on March 24, 2020, but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Actors including Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Sadhu Kokila, Kutti Prathap, Mrinalini Ravi, Mayuri Kyatari and Morgan Aste are the supporting cast of the action-entertainer.

