Pogaru Day 1 Predictions: Dhruva Sarja Starrer Expected To Mint Massive Collection At The Box Office

It's a big day for the Kannada film industry. One of the highly-talked-about films Pogaru starring Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna has been released today (February 19, 2021). As expected, the film has opened to a terrific response and audiences can't stop raving about the action-entertainer.

Interestingly, not just in Bengaluru, the film has been garnering huge love from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu too. Crossing all regional barriers, the film has turned out to be a hit this Friday. Though the Dhruva Sarja-starrer had a close competition with other south films including Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 (Malayalam-Amazon Prime release), Vishal's Chakra (Tamil), and Allari Naresh's Naandhi (Telugu), Pogaru was successful in garnering huge attention and pulling the audience to the theatres. Interestingly, the film has also created an interesting record with its show numbers. Notably, Pogaru has surpassed the screen counts of KGF and Pailwaan, to become the film with the most show counts (640-670)

Top 5 Kannada movie show counts in Bengaluru

Pogaru: 640- 670

Pailwaan: 613

Natasaarvabhowma: 557

KGF: 525

Kurukshetra: 413

Also, Pogaru managed to achieve the highest theatre counts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region for February 19 (Opening Day).

February 19 Movies AP/TG Theatre Count

Naandhi: 225+ screens

Kapatadhari: 210

Chakra: 410+

Pogaru: 250+

With such a big number of show counts in Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana looks like the film will be able to mint massive box office collection on its opening day. As per analysts, the film is expected to acquire Rs 5-7 crore on Day 1. Pogaru, made on a budget of Rs 30+ crore, marks Dhruva Sarja's 4th venture in Sandalwood.

Directed by Nanda Kishore, the movie simultaneously released in Telugu with the same title and as Semma Thimiru in Tamil. Backed by BK Gangadhar under his production company Sri Jagadguru Movies, the film also features an ensemble cast including Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Sadhu Kokila, Kutti Prathap and Morgan Aste in key roles.

Also Read: Rajamarthanda Trailer: Junior C Unveils Power-Packed Update Of Father Chiranjeevi Sarja's Film

Also Read: Pogaru Twitter Review: Audiences Heap Praises On Dhruva Sarja-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer