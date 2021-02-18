Shiva Rajkumar Attends Wedding Reception Of KPCC President DK Shivakumar’s Daughter; See Pics

The wedding reception of KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) President DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya was indeed a starry affair. The big fat reception was held at one of Bengaluru's hotels on February 18, 2021. The reception was held post a grand wedding ceremony on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day. Aishwarya has tied the knot with Amartya Sen, son of Cafe Coffee Day founder late VG Siddhartha and grandson of BJP leader SM Krishna.

Actor Shiva Rajkumar also graced the event. The versatile actor made a casual yet classy appearance and looked uber-cool as he aced the salt and pepper look. The actor picked a casual blue shirt with matching trousers. As the fans and followers of the actor await the release of his massive film Bhajarangi 2, the picture from the wedding reception has now made a huge buzz on social media.

Talking about the reception, prominent leaders including former AICC (All India Congress Committee) president Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Karthik Chidambaram, Karnataka ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi and R Shankar were among the many eminent guests for the evening. Notably, the reception was live-streamed on social media.

Coming back to Shiva Rajkumar, the actor's Bhajarangi 2 is expected to release in May 2021. The motion poster of the film titled 'The Slayer of Kiraki Dynasty' was released on February 10. The intriguing poster and never seen before avatar of the actor impressed many. The fantasy action film directed by A Harsha has Bhavana Menon as the leading lady. Backed by Jayanna and Bogendra under their banner Jayanna Combines, the film is a sequel to Rajkumar's Bhajarangi, which released in 2013. Shruthi and Saurav Lokesh are playing key roles in the highly anticipated film.

