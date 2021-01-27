Yash Doubles His Remuneration For KGF Chapter 2; Becomes The Highest Paid Actor Of Kannada Cinema?

Yash, the popular actor has garnered the attention of the pan-Indian audiences with his exceptional performance as Rocky Bhai in the blockbuster film KGF Chapter 1. Now, with the KGF Chapter 2 getting ready for a grand release, the latest reports suggest that Yash has doubled his salary for the project.

Yes, you read it right. According to the sources close to the project, Yash is charging a whopping Rs. 30 Crore as his remuneration for KGF Chapter 2. Along with his salary, the actor is also supposed to receive a share of the profit made by the mega-budget venture after its release.

If the reports are to be believed, Yash will now emerge as the highest-paid actor of Kannada cinema, with the release of KGF Chapter 2. Even though none of these reports are officially confirmed yet, the actor, who has established himself as the first pan-Indian star from the contemporary Kannada Cinema, unarguably deserves this massive paycheck.

KGF Chapter 2 is unarguably one of the most anticipated upcoming pan-Indian projects of 2021. The movie, which is directed by Prashanth Neel, is slated to be released in five languages including Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Sanjay Dutt, the senior Bollywood actor is making his Kannada debut with the second installment of the KGF franchise. Dutt is playing the role of Adheera in the project.

Raveena Tandon, the popular actress is playing the role of Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the movie. Srinidhi Shetty, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, Saran Shakthi, and Achyuth Kumar essay the other pivotal roles in the Prashanth Neel directorial. KGF Chapter 2 is bankrolled by the popular banner Hombale Films.

