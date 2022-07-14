Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Contestants List: These Famous Celebs Are Likely To Participate In Kiccha Sudeep’s Show

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 hosted by Kiccha Sudeep is all set to go on floors soon. The makers have already started shooting for the promo featuring the Vikrant Rona star. Ever since the actor informed his fans about shooting for the Bigg Boss promo for Bigg Boss, his fans can't keep calm to watch it on the internet.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Fans are eager to know who will be entering the madhouse as contestants. Amidst all, a leading portal tentaran shared some names of famous celebs who are expected to participate in Bigg Boss Kannada 9 as contestants. Let's have a look-

Chandan Sharma - He is a professional news anchor and comedian.

Vinay Kumar - He is a fast-bowler who represented India in ODIs and T20 Internationals.

Tennis Krishna - He is an actor-model who has worked in over 100 films.

Asha Bhatt - She is a famous playback singer in the Kannada Film Industry.

Naveen Krishana - The popular Kannada actor-writer-director is likely to enter the Kiccha Sudeep show.

Aryavardhan Guruji - He is a famous actor and fashion icon in Sandalwood.

Dileep Raj - He is a popular actor, producer and director in the Kannada industry.

Prema - Narvanda Chetticha Prema, who has worked in several movies such as Om, Yajamana and many others, is expected to participate in BB Kannada 9.

Ravi Srivastava - He is a renowned Kannada director.

Tarun Chandra - He is a famous actor who made his acting debut with the Kannada film Khushi.

Bhumika Basavaraj - She is a famous social media star, who makes reels based on comedy and romantic scenes.

Rekha Vedavyas - She is a renowned Kannada actress, who has also appeared in Telugu and Tamil movies.

Namratha Gowda - She is quite a famous name in the Kannada TV industry. Her terrific performance in Naagin 2 is still being remembered by the masses.

Mimicry Gopi - He is a famous comedian and mimicry artist.

Let us tell you, the above list is not yet confirmed by the makers!