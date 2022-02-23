KGF Chapter 2: Makers Ask Netizens To Decide The New Update, Majority Vote For Trailer!
Looks like it's finally happening. The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 are planning to unleash a new update very soon. Asking suggestions on what to unveil next, the team on Twitter gave three options to choose from, namely Song, Trailer and 'Let Us Surprise You'.
Through the tweet, they also confirmed that the film will be releasing on April 14, 2022, as announced earlier, as they used hashtag #KGF2onApr14.
We know the wait has been exasperating. But, we are very excited to see the eagerness of our beloved fans to get a glimpse of KGF: Chapter 2. What do you want to see first?— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) February 23, 2022
Let the KGF army decide the next move! #KGF2onApr14 #KGFChapter2
Well, coming back to the poll, at the time of writing, the trailer option has received 70.5% votes. On the other hand, the song and 'Let us surprise you' options settled down with 13% and 16.4% votes. Notably, close to 14000 people have voted so far and the poll is set for 4 days. Going by the poll results, looks like netizens are eagerly waiting for the trailer of KGF: Chapter 2, just like us.
The
teaser
of
the
film
was
released
on
January
7
last
year.
Though
it
was
supposed
to
release
coinciding
with
Yash's
birthday
(January
8),
a
few
cuts
of
the
teaser
were
leaked
online
a
day
before
and
therefore
the
makers
decided
to
drop
the
update
instantly.
Directed
by
Prashanth
Neel,
the
actioner
is
the
sequel
to
the
2018
film
KGF:
Chapter
1.
The
second
instalment
of
the
two-part
series
features
Sanjay
Dutt,
Srinidhi
Shetty,
Raveena
Tandon,
Prakash
Raj,
Achyuth
Kumar,
Malavika
Avinash,
Rao
Ramesh,
Eswari
Rao
and
TS
Nagabharana.
Vijay
Kiragandur
has
backed
the
film
under
Hombale
Films.
KGF: Chapter 2 will release in Kannada along with the dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.