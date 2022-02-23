KGF Chapter 2: Makers Ask Netizens To Decide The New Update, Majority Vote For Trailer!

Looks like it's finally happening. The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 are planning to unleash a new update very soon. Asking suggestions on what to unveil next, the team on Twitter gave three options to choose from, namely Song, Trailer and 'Let Us Surprise You'.

Announcing the Twitter poll, they wrote, "We know the wait has been exasperating. But, we are very excited to see the eagerness of our beloved fans to get a glimpse of KGF: Chapter 2. What do you want to see first? Let the KGF army decide the next move!"

Through the tweet, they also confirmed that the film will be releasing on April 14, 2022, as announced earlier, as they used hashtag #KGF2onApr14.

We know the wait has been exasperating. But, we are very excited to see the eagerness of our beloved fans to get a glimpse of KGF: Chapter 2. What do you want to see first?

Let the KGF army decide the next move! #KGF2onApr14 #KGFChapter2 — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) February 23, 2022

Well, coming back to the poll, at the time of writing, the trailer option has received 70.5% votes. On the other hand, the song and 'Let us surprise you' options settled down with 13% and 16.4% votes. Notably, close to 14000 people have voted so far and the poll is set for 4 days. Going by the poll results, looks like netizens are eagerly waiting for the trailer of KGF: Chapter 2, just like us.

The teaser of the film was released on January 7 last year. Though it was supposed to release coinciding with Yash's birthday (January 8), a few cuts of the teaser were leaked online a day before and therefore the makers decided to drop the update instantly. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the actioner is the sequel to the 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1. The second instalment of the two-part series features Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Rao Ramesh, Eswari Rao and TS Nagabharana. Vijay Kiragandur has backed the film under Hombale Films.

KGF: Chapter 2 will release in Kannada along with the dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.