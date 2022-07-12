Vikrant Rona’s Song Hey Fakira Out Now! Introduces Nirup Bhandari’s Character Sanju Gambhira In The Film

The
highly
anticipated
song
from
Vikrant
Rona
'Hey
Fakira' is
out
now.
The
hype
about
the
song
has
been
on
days
before
its
release.
The
latest
song
'Hey
Fakira'
is
as
magical
as
it
gets.
The
song
is
a
complete
treat
to
the
ears.
'Hey
Fakira'
introduces
Nirup
Bhandari's
character
Sanjeev
Gambhira
fondly
called
as
Sanju.
Nirup
essays
a
happy-go-lucky
character
in
the
film
who
is
returning
to
his
homeland.
Kichcha
Sudeep
starrer
Vikrant
Rona
has
been
dropping
hints
and
tints
from
the
film
to
keep
the
audience
enticed
until
the
release.
It's
amazing
how
the
audience
is
excited
to
see
the
mystery
thriller
unfold
in
3D
on
July
28.
Meanwhile,
the
last
song
'Lullaby'
from
the
playlist
of
Vikrant
Rona
was
appreciated
widely.
Both
its
Hindi
and
Kannada
versions
became
a
fan
favourite.
The
trailer
of
Vikrant
Rona
took
a
surge
inside
the
hearts
of
the
audience
and
since
then
every
segment
of
the
film,
from
the
trailer
to
each
of
its
songs,
everything
is
being
hailed.
'Vikrant
Rona' will
release
worldwide
in
3D
on
July
28th,
starring
Kichcha
Sudeepa,
directed
by
Anup
Bhandari,
also
starring
Jacqueline
Fernandez,
Nirup
Bhandari,
and
Neetha
Ashok
is
presented
by
Salman
Khan
Films,
Zee
Studios,
and
Kichcha
Creatiions
in
North
India
produced
by
Jack
Manjunath
under
his
production
Shalini
Artss,
and
co-produced
by
Alankar
Pandian
of
Invenio
Origins
the
film.
The
film
will
be
distributed
in
North
India
by
PVR
Pictures.