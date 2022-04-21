Zeeshan Khan Opens Up About His Eviction: One Lock Upp Contestants Said My Girlfriend Sleeps With Other People

Zeeshan Khan was recently evicted from Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp when after he got into an ugly physical fight with Azma Fallah. It must be noted that this is not the first time the actor has been ousted from a reality show for getting physical with a contestant. Last year, Zeeshan was on Bigg Boss OTT and he was eliminated for getting into a physical altercation with Pratik Sehajpal.



In a recent interview with ETimes TV, the actor opened up about the fight that took place inside the house recently. Zeeshan shared, “I know what I did was not right. It happened in the heat of the moment and even after I apologised like I was asked to, I got eliminated because Azma was talking rubbish about my girlfriend Reyhna Pandit and my mother. She said that Rehyna sleeps around with producers and actors. She attacked my mother too with her lewd comments. How am I supposed to take this?”

He went on to add, “In other reality shows like Bigg Boss, fights happen and in those moments, people say mean things to each other. But here from morning till night, it would go on! I was even called a terrorist. Why would anyone say such things? My parents were crying when I met them because of whatever was said. My mother said that I should never go back in there. But I said that if I am called to give my side of the story, then I will go. Rehyna too was furious with whatever Azma said about her."

On being quizzed about his future plans, Zeeshan said that he is planning to take a long break from reality shows whilst adding that it’s not the shows but the contestants who have affected him. He said that each one is worse than the other who feel if they create controversies and badmouth other people, they will stay longer in the game.

Khan shared that he is an actor first and would want to do some good daily soap or an OTT project to get his creative juices to start flowing again. He concluded by stating that he doesn’t won’t crib about what went wrong but instead wants to focus on what he can do now.