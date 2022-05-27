Ms Marvel Early Reviews: Iman Vellani Called Breathtaking, Shah Rukh Khan Fans Excited For His Special Mention

Marvel's latest mini-series, Ms Marvel is all set to release in the first week of June on Disney+ Hotstar. With just days away for release, critics from select international publications were given access to the first two episodes of the six-part series and the early reviews are now out. The show led by Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan is being praised for her performance as well as the Pakistani Muslim representation in the show.

Many also took to social media raving about SRK's mention in the show as the superhero Kamala is shown an SRK fan. For the unversed, the show also starring Farhan Akhtar, follows Kamala Khan AKA Ms Marvel, a Pakistani-American teenager growing up in Jersey City, US.

California-based film critic and journalist Courtney Howard said that the series has become her favourite after the makers brought up Shah Rukh's name and films. She wrote, "They shout-out BAAZIGAR, DDLJ and SRK ("There's no such thing as a bad Shah Rukh Khan movie") in #MsMarvel episode 2 so *obviously* it's the best Marvel series ever."

Feature editor Alisha Grauso took to Twitter sharing her reaction to the show. She wrote, "I am happy to report that the first two episodes of #MsMarvel are absolutely delightful. Iman Vellani is a revelation in the role, just irrepressably bubbly and charismatic. But it's not just froth - it's also a beautiful ode to family, the Pakistani culture, and Muslim faith."

Another tweet read, "The first 2 episodes of #MsMarvel simply warm my heart. Iman Vellani is breathtaking, the Pakistani Muslim representation is beautiful, and I love what I am seeing so far. Found myself smiling all the way through ? excited for more!"

Take a look at more reactions,

The show's official synopsis said, "Kamala who is an avid gamer and fan of Captain Marvel feels she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home, until she gets superpowers like her idols."

Ms Marvel also stars Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, and Travina Springer. Reactions on social media revealed that Farhan Akhtar and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan who also play pivotal roles in the show, but were not present in the first two episodes.