Manjummel Boys OTT Rights: Digital Streaming And Satellite Deal Sealed For A Lucrative Amount

Manjummel Boys OTT Rights: The highly anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024.

Produced by Soubin Shahir under his own banner, Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year in Malayalam cinema.

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala ventured to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their excursion, a youngster inadvertently falls into a deep cave. The tale of "Manjummel Boys" chronicles the valiant efforts of the remaining friends to rescue him.

"Manjummel Boys" Secures Lucrative OTT And Satellite Deal

Film industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai has reported that the long-awaited OTT and satellite deal for "Manjummel Boys" has finally been sealed. Disney Plus Hotstar and Asianet, the market leaders in Malayalam content, have secured the rights for the film at a price close to the producer's demand. This agreement marks a significant milestone for "Manjummel Boys," ensuring its reach to a wider audience through digital and satellite platforms. Fans can now anticipate enjoying the much-talked-about film from the comfort of their homes, thanks to this successful deal.

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, known for directing 'Jan.E.Man', helmed the project 'Manjummel Boys'. "Manjummel Boys" stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.

On the technical side, Shyju Khalid served as the cinematographer, and Vivek Harshan was the editor. Sushin Shyam handled the music, while Ajayan Chalissery served as the art director. Mashar Hamsa was responsible for costume design, and Ronex Xavier worked as the makeup artist.