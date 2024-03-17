Manjummel Boys OTT Rights: Digital Streaming And Satellite Deal Sealed For A Lucrative Amount

Manjummel
Boys
OTT
Rights:
The
highly
anticipated
Malayalam
film
"Manjummel
Boys," starring
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
and
Balu
Varghese,
hit
theatres
on
February
22,
2024.
Produced
by
Soubin
Shahir
under
his
own
banner,
Parava
Films,
"Manjummel
Boys" has
garnered
significant
attention
as
one
of
the
most
eagerly
awaited
releases
of
the
year
in
Malayalam
cinema.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
ventured
to
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
excursion,
a
youngster
inadvertently
falls
into
a
deep
cave.
The
tale
of
"Manjummel
Boys" chronicles
the
valiant
efforts
of
the
remaining
friends
to
rescue
him.
"Manjummel
Boys" Secures
Lucrative
OTT
And
Satellite
Deal
Film
industry
tracker
Sreedhar
Pillai
has
reported
that
the
long-awaited
OTT
and
satellite
deal
for
"Manjummel
Boys"
has
finally
been
sealed.
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
and
Asianet,
the
market
leaders
in
Malayalam
content,
have
secured
the
rights
for
the
film
at
a
price
close
to
the
producer's
demand.
This
agreement
marks
a
significant
milestone
for
"Manjummel
Boys,"
ensuring
its
reach
to
a
wider
audience
through
digital
and
satellite
platforms.
Fans
can
now
anticipate
enjoying
the
much-talked-about
film
from
the
comfort
of
their
homes,
thanks
to
this
successful
deal.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
And
Crew
Chidambaram,
known
for
directing
'Jan.E.Man',
helmed
the
project
'Manjummel
Boys'.
"Manjummel
Boys" stars
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
Balu
Varghese,
Deepak
Parambol,
Ganapathi,
Lal
Jr.,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan,
Arun
Kurian,
Khalid
Rahman,
Chandu
Salimkumar,
and
Vishnu
Reghu
in
key
roles.
On
the
technical
side,
Shyju
Khalid
served
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Vivek
Harshan
was
the
editor.
Sushin
Shyam
handled
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
served
as
the
art
director.
Mashar
Hamsa
was
responsible
for
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
worked
as
the
makeup
artist.