 »   »   » Box Office Chart (October 02 – 08): Solo Joins The Big Box Office Race!

The first week of October was indeed a pleasant one for Mollywood as Solo, the much awaited film of Dulquer Salmaan made an entry to the theatres on October 05, 2017.
Solo, directed by Bejoy nambiar is an anthology movie and the film released in as many as 225 screens in Kerala. Along with Solo, the Dileep starrer Ramaleela and the other Malayalam movies released during the Pooja season kept the cash registers ringing at the box office in the past week.
Has Solo overpowered the movies released during the Pooja releases? How well are the films of the Pooja season performing at the box office? Keep scrolling down to get the answers and know about the top 5 Malayalam movies of the past week..
5. Udaharanam Sujatha
Udaharanam Sujatha, despite getting some great reviews, the film couldn't make it really big at the box office. The film is doing a steady business in the city centres. Reportedly, the film has crossed the 3-Crore mark already.
Box Office Meter: Average
4. Sherlock Toms
Biju Menon's Sherlock Toms, directed by Shafi did get a decent start at the box office during the Pooja Holidays. But, there was a slight decline the box office collection in the weekdays. According to the trade reports, the film fetched above 6 Crores from its 10 days of run.
Box Office Meter: Above Average
3. Parava
Soubin Shahir's Parava continues to draw crowds to the theatres in large numbers. The film has entered the third week of its run. Parava, from its 14 days of run, has crossed the 17-Crore mark and is expected to cross the 20-Crore mark soon. Definitely, one of the biggest successes of the year, so far.
Box Office Meter: Blockbuster
2. Ramaleela
The Dileep starrer Ramaleela is continuing its dream run at the box office. The film has kept the momentum intact and did some splendid business in the weekdays, as well. The film has already touched the 19-Crore mark within its 10 days of run and is expected to cross new milestones in the coming days.
Box Office Meter: Blockbuster
1. Solo
Solo, is off to a stellar start at the box office. On its opening day, the film fetched above 3-Crores and the 4-day long weekend was a fruitful one for the movie. The film has been receiving mixed reviews but still, Solo went on to do a decent business on its first weekend. Well, the upcoming days will be so crucial for the movie.
Box Office Meter: Grand Opening