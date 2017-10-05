 »   »   » WOW! Mohanlal's New Project Is A Thriller!

Mohanlal, had recently announced that his next project after the completion of the much anticipated film Odiyan, will be a film directed by film-maker Ajoy Varma.

This upcoming Mohanlal starrer will be produced under the banner of Moonshot Entertainment and the film will have its script penned by Saju Thomas. The film is yet-to-be titled.

Now, here are a few updates on this Mohanlal movie. According to a report by Times Of India, this upcoming Mohanlal film will be a drama-thriller and director Ajoy Varma also revealed that the film will be shot in various locations like Pune, Mumbai and Sri Lanka. Further details regarding the rest of the cast are yet to be finalised by the team.

Well, that's a real interesting news and we definitely can expect yet another fine thriller from Mohanlal. Meanwhile, Villain, which is Mohanlal's next big release will also be a thriller.

Ajoy Varma, the director of the upcoming Mohanlal starrer has worked as an editor with a few Bollywood films previously. He also went on to direct a film named as SRK, which had hit the theatres in the year 2009.