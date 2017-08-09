 »   »   » Mohanlal's Lalsalam Show: Logo Is Revealed

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is all set to make his official Television debut very soon. The actor is all set to host the upcoming show Lalsalam, which will be aired on Amrita TV.

Recently, Mohanlal officially revealed the logo of the much awaited Lalsalam show. The actor revealed the logo of his debut TV show through a special video, which was recently posted on his official Facebook page.

The logo launch video hints that Lalsalam show will be a total treat for the die-hard fans of Mohanlal, and the Malayali audiences. The logo launch video is going viral on social media, has already crossed 39K views on Facebook.