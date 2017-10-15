 »   »   » Punyalan Private Limited Trailer Is Out!

Jayasurya, the versatile actor is joining hands with director Ranjith Sankar once again, for the upcoming movie Punyalan Private Limited. The movie, which said to be a complete entertainer, is a sequel to the duo's 2013-release super hit Punyalan Agarbattis.

Recently, the team released the official trailer of Punyalan Private Limited, through social media. The highly promising trailer hints that the movie will definitely be a total fun ride, like its highly appreciated prequel.







Jayasurya reprises his role, Joy Thakkolkkaran from the original in Punyalan Private Limited. The trailer hints that Joy, who is best known for his agarbatti brand 'Punyalan Agarbattis' is back with a mineral water project this time.



Aju Varghese, Sreejith Ravi, and Sunil Sukhada, who essayed the other pivotal roles in Punyalan Agarbattis, are also a part of Punyalan Private Limited. Nyla Usha, who played the female lead in the original, is not a part of the sequel.



Vijayaraghavan, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Arya, etc., appear in the supporting roles in Punyalan Private Limited, which features Pretham fame Sruthi Ramachandran as the female lead.



The project is produced by director Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya, for the banner Dreams N Beyond. The duo is also handling the distribution, thus launching the new banner Punyalan Cinemas. Punyalan Private Limited has been slated to hit the theatres in November 2017.