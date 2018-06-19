 »   »   »  How Nazriya Nazim Broke The Ice With Prithviraj Before The Shoot Of Koode!

Nazriya Nazim's comeback movie Koode has high hopes and expectations pinned up on it. The makers had come up with the posters, song teaser and the video songs of the film in quick succession, which announced the comeback of the much loved actress to films after a short break.

In Koode, Prithviraj will be seen essaying the lead role. It is for the second time that Prithviraj and Anjali Menon are teaming up for a film. Earlier, they had worked together in the movie Manjadikkuru, in which Prithviraj had played the role of a narrator and appeared in a cameo role as well.

But, Koode marks the first association of Prithviraj and Nazriya Nazim and it is for the first time that these two talented artists are sharing the screen space. In Koode, both of them will be seen playing siblings.

Nazriya Nazim About Working With Prithviraj A video has been uploaded through the official Facebook page of the movie in which Nazriya Nazim is heard speaking about working with Prithviraj. Nazriya Nazim has mentioned that before coming to the shoot she was tensed about how it would turn out to be, especially since Prithviraj is an actor who was completely new to her. Moreover, in the film they play siblings and the characters are so close to each other. About Bangalore Days... Nazriya Nazim has also added that the case was quite different in Bangalore Days, the previous film of Nazriya Nazim and Anjali Menon. She knew almost all the cast members of the movie beforehand and had worked with them previously. What Anjali Menon Did... Well, Nazriya Nazim has stated that Anjali Menon went on to create an I Message group, with Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim and herself and went on to state that it was for breaking the ice between them. Nazriya Nazim also mentioned that later, Prithviraj went on to become a brother like figure to her. In Koode.. In Koode, Prithviraj will be seen essaying a character named Joshua whereas Nazriya Nazim portrays his sister Jenny. Popular actress Parvathy is also a part of the cast.