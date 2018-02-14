 »   »   » IN PICS! Mohanlal Joins The Kayamkulam Kochunni Team!

Mohanlal Joins Kayamkulam Kochunni Team..

Reportedly, Mohanlal joined the sets of Kayamkulam Kochunni on February 13, 2018. Nivin Pauly, who will be seen essaying the lead role in the movie, took to Facebook to share a few stills taken during Mohanlal's first visit to the sets.



A Grand Welcome..

Meanwhile, Mohanlal who joined the team yesterday got a grand welcome in the sets of Kayamkulam Kochunni. A specially designed cake was cut to welcome Mohanlal to the sets of the movie.



'Ithikkara Pakki...'

Well, it has already been revealed that Mohanlal will be seen playing the character of Ithikkara Pakki in Kayamkulam Kochunni. If reports are to be believed, he will have a roleof above 20 minutes in the film.



Mohanlal's Look For The Movie

If reports are to be believed, Mohanlal will be seen in an all new get-up in Kayamkulam Kochunni. Audiences are eager to see the actor's look from the movie and we hope that the makers of the film will come up with the same in the coming days.

