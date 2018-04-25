 »   »   » Mohanlal Movie Box Office: A Good Outing For The Film At The Theatres!

At The Kerala Box Office

Mohanlal had a decent opening in the theatres, despite two big movies also releasing on the same day. Aju Varghese, who essays a crucial role in the movie Mohanlal, did share a box office collection report of Mohanlal tracked by kboupdates.in. According to the report, Mohanlal has fetched approximately 4.38 Crores from its 9 days of run in the theatres across Kerala.



At The Kochi Multiplexes

Mohanlal movie is also doing a decent business at the Kochi multiplexes, which is one of the prominent centres in Kerala. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie has fetched 21.13 Lakhs from the 9 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes. More importantly, the film is still continuing its run with 15 shows/day at the multiplexes.



Family Audiences

Well, it seems like the family audiences have taken over the movie. The second weekend was indeed a crucial one for the movie and going by the reports, the film managed to do a good business in majority of the centres.



UAE/GCC Release

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is all set for a big release in UAE/GCC regions. Reportedly, the film will be hitting the theatres in UAE/GCC on April 26, 2018. Manju Warrier took to her Facebook page to make an official announcement regarding the same and she also shared the new trailer of the movie.

