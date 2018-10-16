India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 Mohanlal Releases The Special Video Which Has The Lucifer Team Wishing Prithviraj On His Birthday!

Mohanlal Releases The Special Video Which Has The Lucifer Team Wishing Prithviraj On His Birthday!

By
    The much awaited movie Lucifer marks the first association of Mohanlal and Prithviraj, with the latter donning the director's hat. It is undoubtedly the most talked about upcoming movies and such is the magnitude of the project. Prithviraj, the captain of the movie is celebrating his birthday today (October 16) and team Lucifer made it a point to make it a special one for the actor-turned-director.

    Mohanlal Releases The Special Video By Lucifer Team Dedicated To Prithviraj!

    A well-compiled video, in which the entire team of Lucifer is seen wishing Prithviraj on his birthday is out now. It was none other than Mohanlal who launched this video on the special day of Prithviraj's birthday and thus wishing the actor-director on the big day.

    Take a look at the Facebook post of Mohanlal here..

    The video features some of behind the scenes visuals as well and Prithviraj could be seen in the shoes of a director. Producer Antony Perumbavorr, writer Murali Gopy, Cinematographer Sujith Vaasudev and the entire crew members of the movie have send out their wishes to the actor on the big day. Meanwhile, the video ends in style with Mohanlal too sending out his heartfelt birthday wishes to Prithviraj.

    Well, the video has indeed turned out to be a hugely popular. The behind the scene visuals of the movie rightly shows the hardwork, dedication and conviction of Prithviraj, the director. We definitely can expect a gem of a movie from Mohanlal-Prithviraj combo.

