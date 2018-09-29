 »   »   »  This Malayalam Actor To Be A Part Of Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham?

Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham, the upcoming movie of Mohanlal-Priyadarshan team is gearing up to go on floors on the auspicious day of Kerala Piravi (November 1, 2018). The much awaited movie, which is shaping up as the costliest ever Malayalam movie ever will have some of the prominent actors of the Indian film industry in important roles. Apart from Mohanlal, the film will also feature Suniel Shetty, Tamil actor Arjun, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan etc., in important roles.

Now, reports have surfaces that a popular Malayalam actor will also be a part of the project. According to a recent report by Times Of India, certain reports have been doing the rounds that popular actor Mukesh has been roped in for the movie. According to the reports, Mukesh will be seen essaying the role of Samoothiri in this much awaited movie. An official confirmation regarding the same is being awaited.

Well, if this turns out to be true, Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham will mark the reunion of Mohanlal-Mukesh-Priyadarshan combo after a short break. They have teamed up for a good number of Malayalam movies in the past. The combo's previous film was Arabiyum Ottakavum P Madhavan Nayarum, which had hit the theatres in 2012.