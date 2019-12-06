Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph Movie To Be An Action-Thriller With A Realistic Touch!

Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph are all set to team up yet again after the humungous success of their first venture Drishyam, which released in 2013. Fans have been curious to know more about this highly awaited film and Jeethu Joseph himself has given out a few important details about this project in the pipeline.

It was in an interview with The Hindu that Jeethu Joseph opened up about the project. The filmmaker mentioned that the upcoming movie won't be on the lines of Drishyam and he is planning to make it as a mass movie and that too not in the conventional style. He also added that the movie will be an action-thriller with a realistic touch.

"It is definitely not another Drishyam. I am planning to make it a mass movie, though not in the so-called conventional style. It will be an action thriller with a realistic touch. The story is set in several countries, which makes it a big-budget movie. Trisha plays Mohanlal's wife," the director was quoted as saying in the interview.

Nothing much has been revealed about the commencement date of the shoot. Furthert details regarding the rest of the star cast as well as the technical crew of the film are being awaited.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has completed the works of his upcoming film, Big Brother, which will be the actor's next major release. The movie has been slated to hit theatres in January.Jeethu Joseph's movie is expected to be one among the major projects of Mohanlal, next year.

Meanwhile, the director has two important movies lined up for release. He is making his Bollywood debut with Emraan Hashmi-Rishi Kapoor starrer The Body, which is slated to hit theatres on December 13.

He also has the Tamil feature, Thambi, starring Karthi and Jyothika in the lead. Thambi has been tentatively scheduled as a Christmas release.