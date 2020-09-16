Drishyam 2: Mohanlal Welcomes Meena On Board

Mohanlal, the complete actor is all set to share the screen with one of his most loved on-screen pairs Meena, in the upcoming Drishyam 2. The superstar welcomed the senior actress to the sets of Drishyam 2, with a recent social media post. Mohanlal also wished the popular actress a happy birthday, with his post.

With his post, Mohanlal has confirmed that Meena is indeed a part of the Jeethu Joseph directorial. The actress will reprise the character, Rani, from the first installment Drishyam, in the much-awaited project. The Malayalam cinema audiences and cine-goers are eagerly waiting to watch the much-loved duo back on screen, very soon.

The Jeethu Joseph directorial was originally supposed to start rolling on the occasion of Chingam 1. But the project was later postponed due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in Kerala. Drishyam 2 is now expected to start rolling after Mohanlal finishes his ayurvedic treatment and returns back to Kochi. The cast and crew members have already entered the quarantine, as a part of shooting.

Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil return are expected to return as George Kutty and Rani's daughters. The original supporting cast of Drishyam, including Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Neeraj Madhav, Kozhikode Narayanan Nair, Aneesh G Menon, and others and reportedly a part of the sequel. Drishyam 2 is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.