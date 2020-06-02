    For Quick Alerts
      Drishyam 2 Will Bring Back The Audiences To Theaters: Jeethu Joseph

      Drishyam, the 2013-released blockbuster movie is all set to get a sequel soon. Mohanlal is joining hands with hitmaker Jeethu Joseph once again for the sequel of the movie, which has been titled as Drishyam 2. In a recent interview, director Jeethu opened up about his views on the theater shut down.

      The filmmaker, who strongly believes that theaters will start functioning again once the lockdown ends, stated that Drishyam 2 will play a fundamental role in it. According to Jeethu Joseph, the Mohanlal project will be fundamental in bringing back the audiences to theaters, after the lockdown. Jeethu also believes that Drishyam 2 will recreate the great success of its first installment.

      Earlier, Mohanlal, the lead actor who reprises his character George Kutty from the original in the sequel, has also stated the same in his birthday special interviews. The complete actor is totally impressed with the script of Drishyam 2, and has assured that the movie will be a highly interesting experiences for the Malayalam cinema audiences.

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 23:51 [IST]
